Officer “Pork Chop” Powell doing fine after knife injury

(ROCKY FORD, Colo.) — The Rocky Ford Police Department (RFPD) would like to remind out-of-towners that their talented officers are ready for whatever gets thrown at them.

RFPD posted to their Facebook page Saturday, June 23, that officers apprehended a Colorado Springs man after allegedly throwing rocks through windows in Rocky Ford, damaging property, and attempting to escape from the police.

Officer “Pork Chop” Powell apprehending a suspect. The blade on the ground is the knife that was found in the suspect’s sleeve and injured Officer Powell. Courtesy: Rocky Ford Police Department

Furthermore, while Officer “Pork Chop” Powell was attempting to apprehend the suspect, he was cut by a 12-inch blade that was reportedly hidden up the suspect’s sleeve. Fortunately, Officer Powell is doing well and was able to apprehend the suspect despite the injury he sustained.

The suspect is being charged with carrying a concealed weapon and criminal mischief. His case will be heard at the Otero County Court.

The Facebook post received many positive and encouraging comments about Rocky Ford Police Department and Officer Powell, as well as well wishes for his recovery.

