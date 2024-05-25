Officers injured after attempts to arrest federal fugitive in SLC

Update, 8:45 p.m.: Two officers and an alleged gang member were injured and hospitalized after a South Salt Lake incident Friday evening.

According to the Unified Police Department, the perpetrator, identified as Tyson Yellowbear, was in a vehicle and struck one officer standing outside. The second officer used his vehicle to stop Yellowbear from fleeing the scene.

Yellowbear is reportedly a federal fugitive, and the officers were trying to perform an arrest.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY: SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) — A Unified Police officer and perpetrator are in the hospital after a South Salt Lake incident, according to the Unified Police Department.

The incident happened near 249 E Helm Ave.

There is no further information available at this time.

