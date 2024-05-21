Officer at McCormick Correctional Institution charged, fired for misconduct in office

(WJBF) – A corrections officer at McCormick Correctional Institution is off the job and facing charges.

23-year-old Angel Monique Butler of Hephzibah, Georgia, is charged with Failure to Report Sexual Misconduct and Misconduct in Office.

The report states that Butler failed to report a sexual relationship between a fellow officer and an inmate. She has since been fired.

Jaiona Zyrelle Finney was reportedly fired in April and charged with having a sexual relationship with an inmate.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.