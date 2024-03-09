Officer on leave after allegedly texting two underage students inappropriate messages

(KRON) – Rodriguez High School resource officer James Louis was arrested after exchanging inappropriate text messages and photos with two underage female students on Saturday.

According to police, the parents of the students contacted the Fairfield Police Department about the inappropriate messages on Friday. An independent investigation was conducted by the Solano County District Attorney’s Major Crimes Task Force.

$3,000 worth of stolen merchandise recovered from Vacaville outlet stores

James Louis, Fairfield Police Department

Louis was booked into the Solano County Jail for sending distributing or exhibiting harmful or obscene material to a minor, contacting or communicating with a minor with the intent to commit a sex crime and knowingly transporting, duplicating, or possessing child pornography or other obscene material with the intent to distribute or show it to others.

Louis was placed on administrative leave. This investigation is ongoing.

Fairfield Police Department released a statement on Facebook, “This department holds our officers and professional staff to a high standard of care, and we are simultaneously disappointed, infuriated, and saddened by this information. This department values the trust instilled in us by our community, not only to keep you safe, but to keep your children safe. Acts like these violate that trust, are wholly inexcusable, and fail to exemplify what the Fairfield Police Department stands for.”

Fairfield PD said they will continue to be “transparent” in this process.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.