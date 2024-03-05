Officer isn’t facing suspension for shooting fellow cop. Suspect didn’t have gun: sources

A Miami Beach officer has not been suspended for her part in a friendly-fire shooting on the Venetian Causeway over the weekend, police told the Miami Herald. However, an internal affairs investigation is open — and her role in the department has since changed.

Shenaqua Stringer, who’s been with the department for eight years and two months, was identified as the cop who shot fellow officer Fabio Bolanos during a scuffle with a man possibly experiencing a mental health crisis, Miami Beach police spokesperson Christopher Bess said.

It’s unclear where Bolanos, who’s served in the department for eight years and nine months, was shot. Bess said he’s been cleared from Jackson Memorial Hospital and is at home.

“He is recovering and in good spirits,” he added.

The department’s Internal Affairs division is investigating the incident. Though Stringer is not suspended, she faces administrative repercussions, such as leave or reassignment, Bess said. Police could not confirm exactly what type of administrative action but he noted the decision to change her role is standard for officers who used their firearm in an incident.

Was the man holding a gun?

The alleged crime of a man possibly holding a small handgun while walking on the Venetian Causeway was what led to a domino of events that culminated in Stringer shooting Bolanos during a scuffle.

Whether this man, who has not been identified, in fact had a firearm has still not been confirmed by police. Bess did say Miami Beach officers were told by Miami police the man had “an object that possibly resembled a firearm.”

“It’s under internal review so we’re not going to comment on it,” Miami Police Chief Wayne Jones told the Herald on Tuesday. “It’s an open investigation.”

Law enforcement sources told the Miami Herald the man was holding a cigarette lighter that resembled a revolver.

Miami police were initially handling the incident after they had been alerted to the man by a witness, department spokesperson Officer Kiara Delva said.

Miami Beach police responded because the drawbridge was up, law enforcement sources said, and due to an agreement between both departments. When an incident happens east of the bridge and Miami officers can’t respond, Miami Beach cops will step in.

Delva said the man entered Miami Beach police jurisdiction.

It’s unclear how many officers were part of the scuffle with the man when Miami Beach police found him. But Stringer and Bolanos were there when she shot him.

The man was detained and questioned by investigators. Based on their observations and findings, Bess said they decided charges weren’t warranted in this case. The man was subsequently taken to a healthcare facility for a mental health evaluation.

“He was possibly going through a mental health crisis, or episode, which is the reason they had him evaluated by mental health professionals,” Bess said.

Miami Herald reporter Aaron Leibowitz contributed to this report.