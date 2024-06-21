Officer-involved shooting in Wisconsin leaves baby of pregnant woman dead, six suspects in total

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Six people, including an 18-year-old Wisconsin woman who was pregnant, were hospitalized after an alleged carjacking on Thursday afternoon.

According to a release, officers with the Milwaukee Police Department attempted to conduct a felony stop at around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of North 17th Street and West Vliet Street.

Elijah Vue’s mother has status conference, scheduling conference set for July

Police say the vehicle was wanted in connection to an attempted carjacking that occurred on the 500 block of North Broadway. The vehicle was also wanted in connection to an armed robbery carjacking that occurred earlier in the day in the 500 block of North Jefferson Street.

The Milwaukee Police Department said that the pursuit ended when the driver of the vehicle moved into the construction lane on Interstate 43 near Vienna Avenue and was blocked by the construction and a cement truck. It was noted that several construction workers were present during the incident.

Officers approached the vehicle, gave several commands to stop it, and commanded the suspects to get out. The suspect driver allegedly reversed the vehicle. An officer was located behind the vehicle.

At this time, another officer shot into the vehicle, subsequently hitting two of the six suspects. The vehicle was determined to be a stolen auto, and a firearm was recovered.

One of the gunshot-injured suspects is an 18-year-old Milwaukee woman who has life-threatening injuries and was pregnant. The Milwaukee Police Department says that they are aware the female was pregnant, and unfortunately, the baby did not survive the shooting.

Another suspect is a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy, who police say suffered serious injuries.

The other suspects are a 15-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old woman. These suspects were also transported to local hospitals for minor injuries.

All of the suspects were arrested, and criminal charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The officer involved in this incident is a 25-year-old male with over 4 years of service. He will be placed on administrative duty, as is routine in an officer-involved shooting.

Pursuit of wrong-way driver in downtown Madison ends with crash through construction area

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will be investigating this incident. The West Allis Police Department will be the lead law enforcement agency in this investigation.

The Milwaukee Police Department says a community briefing discussing the details of the incident will be released in the future and the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.