CT officer-involved shooting under investigation in Bolton

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Bolton following an incident involving a Connecticut State Police trooper on Friday afternoon.

Around 2:14 p.m., troopers from Troop K responded to an assist citizen at an address on Meadow Road in Bolton, according to state police.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, investigators made contact with an individual, during which time a trooper discharged their duty weapon, causing injury, state police said.

No other people were injured in the incident, according to state police.

EMS responded to the scene and the individual was transported to an area hospital for injuries, state police said. One trooper was also transported for evaluation.

According to state police, there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and will be led by the Office of the Inspector General, with assistance from the Rockville State’s Attorney, detectives from the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad and Troop K, state police said.