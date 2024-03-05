Officer-involved shooting in Stowe Township prompts brief school lockdown

A major police presence is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Stowe Township.

The shooting took place in the 700 block of Woodward Avenue just after 2 p.m.

Channel 11′s Pete DeLuca is heading to the scene. WATCH for updates on Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m.

A suspect and an officer exchanged gunfire, according to Allegheny County police.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Sto-Rox School District had all of its schools on a brief lockdown, from around 2:20 p.m. until just after 3 p.m.

Woodward Avenue is closed between Dohrman and Seventh streets. Police are asking nearby residents to avoid the area.

