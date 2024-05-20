Officer-involved shooting in San Jose, suspect has life-threatening injuries

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries from an officer-involved shooting in San Jose, police say. SJPD said officers were in the 2700 block of Kollmar Drive investigating after receiving calls about a man actively firing a gun.

No officers were shot. The suspect was taken to a local hospital and his firearm was recovered from the scene.

Officers are in the 2700 Block of Kollmar Dr investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred in response to a call of an adult male suspect actively firing a firearm.



No officers were struck by gunfire. The suspect has been transported to a local hospital with life… pic.twitter.com/9d6VCYqdgx — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) May 20, 2024

San Jose Police say officers responded around 4:10 pm.

"I probably counted about 15 cop cars. I got off on Capitol, was waiting on the light at Story Road and saw cop after cop," said Dante Avila, who lives nearby.

Police say they don’t know what prompted the shooting.

"When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect was still actively discharging a firearm, prompting an officer-involved shooting," said Sgt. Jorge Garibay.

Witnesses also say a silver van may have been involved in the shooting incident. Sgt. Garibey says after officers shot the suspect, the person was given medical aid at the scene by emergency responders.

"We can tell you that no officers were struck by gunfire at that time. The suspect was hit by officer gunfire and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries," Garibay said.

Police didn’t provide any other information about the suspect and said they'd need time to process any witness or video information.

"We’re constantly taking walks, so it’s a little alarming that that happened here," said Avila.

San Jose police say they still have to talk to the officers involved, process any evidence they have and talk to potential witnesses. SJPD also says they'll most likely have an update sometime on Monday.