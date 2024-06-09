Officer-involved shooting leaves suspect hospitalized

The Renton Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance reportedly involving hostages in the 9400 block of South 196th Place shortly after 5 a.m. on Sunday.

At some point, an officer confronted the suspect involved. During the altercation, the officer fired his weapon, striking the suspect and his car before the suspect drove off.

According to police, other officers found and stopped the suspect in the 4300 block of East Valley Road. The suspect was transported to Harborview Medical Center in unknown condition. The officer was not injured.

The Valley Independent Investigative Team will handle any inquiries.