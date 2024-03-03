Officer involved shooting leaves one person dead in York County, SC

One person has died after an a shooting involving York County sheriff deputies Sunday in South Carolina near the city of York, officials said.

. No deputies were hurt, sheriff’s office said in a statement on social media

The incident involved a vehicle on Alexander Love Highway, Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office, told The Herald. The county SWAT team had been called to the scene, Faris said.

POLICE ACTIVITY: Alexander Love Hwy. between Lincoln Rd. and Hwy. 321, York, SC is closed for an investigation of an officer involved shooting. One person is dead. No deputies were physically hurt. Per YCSO policy, SLED has been called to investigate the incident. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/6KLYVhoDq3 — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) March 3, 2024

The incident happened after 2 a.m.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson notified the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate because there was an officer involved shooting.

SLED is investigating, spokesperson Renee Wunderlich confirmed to The Herald.

No other information has been released.

The York County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the person who died.

Alexander Love Highway is the S.C. 5 Bypass. The area is west of Rock Hill and southwest of Lake Wylie and Charlotte.