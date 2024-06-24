Officer involved shooting kills one

CRAIG, Colo. (KREX) — A Craig Police Department Officer and a Moffat County Sheriff’s Deputy shot one man Friday night.

According to the Denver Post, authorities were dispatched to Cedar Mountain Mobile Home Community at 9:40 p.m. in Craig after getting a call about a man with a gun.

Information on what occurred before the shooting remains unclear.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

