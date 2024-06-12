Officer-involved shooting in Eugene leaves one person dead after traffic stop off Beltline

One person is dead after a traffic stop initiated by an Oregon State Trooper ended in gunfire Tuesday at the intersection of River Ave. and Beltline Highway in Eugene.

According to a release issued by the Oregon State Police, the trooper conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. During their encounter, the driver exited and attempted to obtain a firearm from the passenger side of their vehicle, according to the release.

The officer deployed a taser but was unsuccessful. The driver allegedly refused to comply with verbal commands and was able to obtain their firearm, resulting in the trooper shooting the subject with his department-issued firearm, according to the release.

Emergency aid was then administered to the driver, who was declared dead at the scene.

The trooper was not injured in the incident and has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the Lane County Inter-Agency Deadly Force Investigation Team.

That team, comprised of investigators with the Oregon State Police, Lane County Sheriff's Office, Eugene Police Department, Springfield Police Department, Cottage Grove Police Department, and Florence Police Department, is tasked with determining whether the shooting was justified.

The Lane County Sheriff's Office assumed the primary role in the investigation.

