Officer-involved incident in Mishicot sends one to the hospital, officers on paid leave

MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer-involved incident that occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Mishicot.

According to officials, the Mishicot Police Department responded to a domestic dispute on the 200 block of South Main Street in Mishicot.

Upon arrival, law enforcement found a subject in the driveway of a residence. The subject allegedly approached the officers aggressively.

Law enforcement gave verbal commands, which the subject reportedly ignored. Eventually, non-lethal means were deployed in an attempt to control the subject, who became distressed.

Law enforcement provided life-saving measures and requested emergency medical services, who responded to the scene. The subject was transported to a local hospital and continues to be treated.

No law enforcement officers were injured, and no other individuals were injured during the incident. The officers involved were wearing body cameras.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative duty per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, City of Manitowoc Fire Department, Mishicot Area Ambulance Service, Two Rivers Fire Department, a DCI Crime Response Specialist, and members of DCI’s Digital Evidence Unit. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Manitowoc County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

