Officer injured as man allegedly found with guns, machete fights with police during traffic stop

A Willimantic police officer was injured apprehending a man who allegedly fought with police during a traffic stop on Wednesday that led to the discovery of two shotguns in his vehicle, police said.

Khalil Walton, 27, of Waterbury faces charges of assault on a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and illegal possession of a long gun, according to the Willimantic Police Department.

Police said a K-9 officer was conducting traffic enforcement in the area of West Main Street when he spotted a vehicle with a misused license plate and tried to pull the motorist over. The vehicle initially continued driving onto Capitol Drive, where the driver stopped near the intersection with Route 66.

According to police, an officer approached the vehicle and noticed a large machete on the driver-side floorboard. The officer asked Walton to get out of the car, but he allegedly refused, police said.

Walton acted “evasive and confrontational” with the K-9 officer and his backup, so the officers opened the door and told him to get out of the car, according to police.

Upon exiting the vehicle, Walton fought with both officers when they tried to detain him, police said. He allegedly struck the officers and tried to grab them, according to police

Walton was eventually taken into custody with the assistance of a K-9. He was not injured during the arrest.

Police said one officer suffered injuries to his hand and wrist.

A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up two shotguns, numerous rounds of ammunition and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Walton was held on a $150,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Thursday.

“This incident illustrates the dangers our officers face on a daily basis while working to protect our community,” Lt. Matthew Solak said in a statement. “However, this case also demonstrates how proactive enforcement for seemingly minor motor vehicle offenses can lead to the seizure of illegal weapons and the success in getting illegal guns off the street.”