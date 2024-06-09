Officer injured after Henry police shoot at suspect ramming patrol car

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Henry County.

On Saturday, just after 4:30 p.m., Henry County officers spotted a stolen truck on Business Center Drive in Stockbridge.

According to the GBI, as officers tried to stop the stolen truck, the driver drove the stolen truck toward an officer’s patrol car, hitting the car.

The officer shot at the driver, identified as Daniel Jay Waldrop, 31, of McDonough, but Waldrop was not hit by the gunfire, the GBI said.

Waldrop then drove away, and officers chased him from the scene, starting a lengthy car chase. Several neighboring law enforcement agencies helped in stopping the chase.

The GBI said that although no one was shot in the incident, one officer was injured. The officer’s identity was not released.

Waldrop was arrested. The GBI will perform an independent investigation.

