Officer hurt during pursuit

TechCrunch

GitHub's chief legal officer, Shelley McKinley, has plenty on her plate, what with legal wrangles around its Copilot pair-progammer, as well as the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act, which was voted through the European Parliament this week as "the world’s first comprehensive AI law." The new legal framework is set to govern AI applications based on their perceived risks, with different rules and stipulations, depending on the application and use case. GitHub, which Microsoft bought for $7.5 billion in 2018, has emerged as one of the most vocal naysayers around one very specific element of the regulations: muddy wording on how the rules might create legal liability for open source software developers.