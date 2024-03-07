Officer fractured detainee’s skull when he got extra meal that wasn’t allowed, feds say

A corrections officer “hip-slammed” a detainee headfirst into the concrete floor of a Tennessee jail over an extra dinner meal, according to federal prosecutors.

The impact rendered the detainee unconscious for a moment at Loudon County Jail, a facility about a 30 mile-drive southwest of Knoxville, on Jan. 25, 2021, prosecutors said.

Brian J. Phillips, who no longer works at the jail, previously pleaded guilty to one count of use of excessive force under color of law in connection with the incident, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee.

Phillips, now 32 and living in Georgia, was sentenced to five months in prison on the charge, the attorney’s office said in a March 5 news release.

He was also sentenced to serve five months of home detention within 30 days of his prison release, court records show. His prison sentence will be followed by two years of supervised release.

McClatchy News contacted Phillips’ court-appointed federal public defender, Sarah Olesiuk, for comment on March 6 and didn’t receive a response.

Phillips injured the detainee “in brutal fashion” during the event that was captured on video and his injuries “could have been much worse” due to the impact of the man’s head hitting the floor, prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

Phillips was responsible for supervising detainees and inmates eating dinner on Jan. 25, 2021, when they were allowed one meal, according to prosecutors.

That day, he watched as one detainee stepped in line to get an extra dinner tray when he wasn’t supposed to, as he already had a meal, prosecutors said.

Phillips walked up to the detainee when he received a second dinner tray and knocked the meal out of his hands, causing the food to fly into the air, according to the attorney’s office.

Then, Phillips grabbed his wrist, wrapped his arms around the detainee’s waist and “hip-slammed” him to the floor, prosecutors said.

In addition to fracturing the man’s skull, prosecutors argued Phillips’ actions had “broader ramifications” ahead of sentencing.

“When, as here, a correctional officer abuses their authority, it risks undermining the public’s trust in law enforcement generally,” the sentencing memo says.

“When, as here, a correctional officer willfully uses excessive force to injure a detainee, that single act has the potential to undermine all detainees’ respect for correctional officers,” prosecutors wrote.

The FBI investigated the case against Phillips, according to the attorney’s office.

