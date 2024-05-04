Officer fires shot as suspect starts police chase at apartments near UGA campus
A police officer in Athens fired a shot just blocks away from the University of Georgia campus moments before a police chase.
Officers were patrolling the Bethel Homes on Hickman Drive, which is less than half of a mile from the iconic UGA Arch, on Friday.
Investigators say they tried talking to a man who then started running.
As he ran, officers say he pulled out a gun and got into a car.
A shot was fired, so at least one officer returned fire. No one was injured.
The suspect was able to speed away and begin a chase.
Police were able to stop the car and arrest the suspect, whose name has not yet been released.
Athens-Clarke County police say that the GBI will be investigating and the officer involved will be placed on administrative leave in the meantime.
