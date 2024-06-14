Update: Woman named in deadly Myrtle Beach area beach accident. Officer placed on leave

The Horry County beach patrol officer who was involved in a deadly accident with a beachgoer Thursday has been placed on administrative leave.

Horry County Police released a statement Friday that the officer involved is on administrative leave. Police have not released the name of the officer involved.

Sandra “Sandy” Schultz-Peters, 66, of Myrtle Beach, died of injuries sustained upon being struck by a vehicle while on the beach, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said.

The statement said that South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident in which a beach patrol officer in a patrol vehicle ran over a person on the beach at the Nash Street beach access near Springmaid Pier.

A social media post reports that a woman sitting in her beach chair was allegedly run over by an Horry County beach patrol officer Thursday afternoon.

Lance Cpl. Lena Butler said in a release that the accident happened about 1:07 p.m. on the beach near Nash Street outside Myrtle Beach.

The person was struck by the police truck on the beach, the release said. The victim was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center where they died, Butler said in the release.

The officer was traveling northbound from Nash Street onto the beach when the beachgoer was struck.

The Facebook post said the woman screamed as she was struck. Photos show Horry County Police and beachgoers on the beach near a beach chair and beach items, such as a bag, nearby.

A person who was on the beach at the time of the accident said by email that a group of people rushed to help the woman and were able to lift the truck off of her.

Police are referring any information regarding the investigation to SCHP. However, Horry County Police will be conducting an internal investigation, the statement said.

“What occurred on the beach yesterday was a tragedy and we know our community is hurting. Our hearts are with all those impacted by this loss,” the statement said. “We also know our community has questions. We do too.

“We have a responsibility to ensure the investigations — both external and internal — occur without delay or interference. Horry County Police Department is providing any access and information that South Carolina Highway Patrol may require to complete their investigation.”

“...We stand ready to provide what support we can to our community and the family experiencing this tragic loss.”