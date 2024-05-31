'Officer Bulldozer:' Moore police officer goes viral after Kool-Aid Man blast through fence

A Moore Police Department officer has been affectionately labeled "Kool-Aid Man" and "Officer Bulldozer" after a video of him shouldering through a fence to apprehend a suspect has gone viral.

Earlier this month, a group of officers were attempting to stop the driver of a stolen vehicle near NW 12th Street and Janeway Avenue in Moore. When the driver didn't stop, a short pursuit began, according to MPD. The driver narrowly missed hitting another vehicle in an intersection, then crashed the stolen car near Sunrise Drive and ran on foot.

As four officers pursued the driver on foot, the driver jumped over a fence in a residential area near First Christian Church of Moore.

One officer nimbly crawled through the damaged fence, but a second officer arrived and immediately blasted through the fence, shoulder first.

On May 19th, MPD was in a pursuit & foot chase involving a stolen car near NW 12th & Janeway. Taser deployment was utilized as pursuing officers ran through & over fences. 20-year-old Dontavious Smith was taken into custody & taken to the Cleveland County Jail. #moorestrong pic.twitter.com/lITTIZ80oD — Moore Police Dept. (@MoorePolice) May 31, 2024

In the comment section, residents shared a laugh at the officer's successful tactic.

"I love how the first 2 officers were trying not to break the rest of the fence then the 3rd one just plows right thru it," one commenter posted.

Another commenter posted a gif of the Kool-Aid Man bursting through a brick wall.

"He shall now be called Officer Bulldozer lol," another wrote.

According to the MPD's Facebook post, the subject was taken into custody in a resident's backyard.

"Taser Deployment was utilized twice during this arrest, with Officer Sternburg caught briefly in the deployment crossfire and tased during the incident," the Facebook post read.

In response to a question about repairing the damaged fence, the Moore Police Department responded that they are "working with the homeowners and the city to get the fence mended."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Video: Moore officer earns Kool-Aid Man title after blast through fence