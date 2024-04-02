Officer acquitted in Manny Ellis trial hired by Thurston County Sheriff’s Office

A former Tacoma officer acquitted in the Manny Ellis murder trial has been hired by the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Burbank will serve as a Lateral Patrol Deputy, according to a Facebook post from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office Monday.

Burbank was one of three officers acquitted in December for the 2020 death of Ellis while he was in custody.

“Deputy Burbank joins us with 14 years of patrol experience and will provide immediate relief in our patrol division,” the Facebook post read.

The lateral hire ended a long drought for the department, it noted, adding that the department has not had a lateral patrol deputy applicant pass all phases of the hiring process since 2021.

Seven more lateral applicants are in the hiring process and the Sheriff’s Office is “expecting to be fully staffed with zero vacancies in patrol with a wait list to join our team.” Nineteen vacancies remain for the corrections bureau, and 27 candidates are currently in the background process, they said.

“TCSO has hired more new employees through April of 2024 than we hired for the entire year of 2023, a testament of the improvement made in our background unit which now has 14 investigators,” the post noted.

The three Tacoma officers involved in the Ellis case — Burbank and officers Matthew Collins and Timothy Rankine — were collectively paid more than $1 million during the duration of the murder trial.

The Attorney General’s Office charged Burbank and Collins with second-degree murder, and Rankine with first-degree manslaughter in 2021.

McClatchy contacted the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office for further comment, but has not yet received a response.