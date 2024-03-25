New officer accused of drunk driving one day after graduation, Nevada cops say

A new officer lost his badge one day after graduating from the police academy following a drunken driving arrest, Nevada authorities reported.

The 34-year-old man was hired in September, the Henderson Police Department told KVVU.

He graduated from the academy Thursday, March 21, as a probationary officer, along with 13 other officers, Police Chief Hollie Chadwick said in a letter to the community.

In the evening hours of Friday, March 22, Henderson police arrested the man on a charge of driving under the influence, KTNV said.

“This probationary officer was promptly terminated and is no longer a member of the Henderson Police Department,” Chadwick wrote.

Chadwick said the department has “zero tolerance for this behavior.”

No other vehicles or injuries were involved.

Henderson is about a 15-mile drive southeast of Las Vegas.

