Office manager admits to stealing over $700K from employer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former office manager has pleaded guilty to stealing over $700,000 from her employer over a span of more than seven years, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

59-year-old Camille Pirrone-Hess, of Depew, admitted to making more than 2,000 unauthorized transactions between July 2016 and August 2023 while working as an office manager for a business in Buffalo. She used a company credit card on the purchases for personal use, including vacations, event tickets, donations to charity, her child’s college tuition, jewelry, electronics, furniture, bills, and other expenses.

In total, she stole $719,122.41, for which she will pay full restitution.

Pirrone-Hess pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree grand larceny. She faces up to 15 years in prison when she is sentenced on July 29 and remains released on her own recognizance.

