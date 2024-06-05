Office hours: Chat with The Enquirer's education reporter this summer

Madeline Mitchell is the Cincinnati Enquirer’s education reporter.

Have a story tip or a question about Greater Cincinnati's schools?

Come to my office hours!

Hi, I'm Madeline Mitchell, The Enquirer's Education Reporter. I'm extending my office hours into this summer.

You can find me at local libraries across the city and suburbs on Monday afternoons.

Please stop by to say hello, ask questions and let me know about the goings-on at your school or university.

Here's where I'll be in June and July:

Monday, June 10

I'll be at the Clifton Library, located at 3400 Brookline Ave., from 1 to 5 p.m.

Monday, June 17

I'll be at the Wyoming Library, located at 500 Springfield Pike, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Monday, July 1

I'll be at the Boone County Public Library, located at 1786 Burlington Pike in Burlington, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Monday, July 8

I'll be at the Westwood Library, located at 3345 Epworth Ave., from 1 to 5 p.m.

Monday, July 15

Come celebrate my birthday with me!

I'll be at the Walnut Hills Library, located at 2533 Kemper Lane, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Monday, July 22

I'll be at the Blue Ash Library, located at 4911 Cooper Road, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Monday, July 29

I'll be at the Kenton County Public Library, located at 502 Scott St. in Covington, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Other ways to stay in touch

If you can't make these office hours, feel free to reach out any time at memitchell@enquirer.com or message me on X, formerly known as Twitter.

You can also find out how to send general news tips to The Enquirer here.

