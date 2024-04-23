OfferUp meeting turns into a robbery in Renton

On April 16, a couple looking to buy a car through OfferUp was robbed at gunpoint in Renton.

When the couple arrived, two males jumped out of their car, forced the couple’s car door open, and demanded their belongings.

Renton police are describing the suspects as two males in their 20s with brown eyes and black hair wearing dark gray and black clothing. Both were wearing facemasks at the time of the robbery and one of the suspects had his hair in dreadlocks.

Police recommend that residents conduct all exchanges at the designated Safe Exchange Zone in the upper parking lot at Renton City Hall and follow their safety tips.