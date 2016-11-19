Offensively decorated cake sent this state senator over the edge

When Louisiana state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson saw her colleague's birthday cake, she decided to take care of the offending dessert herself.

SEE ALSO: Yes, that was a U.S. Senator driving an Uber

The senator walked into an area used as a break room at the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge before a budget hearing Friday morning and saw a birthday cake for state Rep. Mark Abraham. On the box was a sign reading, "Happy Birthday Mark Abraham. He likes his cake and eats it too!!!!"

She told Mashable in a phone call Friday evening that she immediately noticed the bikini-shaped cake with candles coming out of the breasts and a purple unicorn tattoo above the panty line.

Carter said she approached Abraham about the dessert and traced back the cake as a gift from state Rep. Jack McFarland and his wife. She then told the birthday boy, "It's rather offensive," and continued to chew him out. "I said some language I’m not proud of using," the senator admitted. She said she apologized later for using harsh language.

The state senator said he told her to cover up the cake if she was uncomfortable with it, so Peterson went one step further and smashed the sign into the cake and then threw it away. She said that was when she went on a "Twitter storm" and posted about the misogynistic cake.

The LA St Cap not a "locker room"! If folks want to celebrate bdays like this, don't do it here! #offensive #lalege pic.twitter.com/WSkF3YyLn9 — KarenCarterPeterson (@TeamKCP) November 18, 2016

"That is behavior that is inappropriate for a public institution," she said. "It’s not a locker room and it’s not a bachelor party." She reminded her colleagues: "Don’t bring that to the state capitol."

Mashable has reached out to McFarland for comment.