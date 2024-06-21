Off-season training: Palm Beach Fire Rescue crews practice in tight, underground spaces

A Palm Beach Fire Rescue crew member quickly dons protective gear: a mask, helmet and headlamp.

Fellow crew members help to secure a rope to her belt, and she climbs down through a hole in the ground.

Into the hole's narrow mouth she takes a backboard and a harness, both attached with more ropes to a pulley that is secured to three metal poles staked into the ground.

Her goal is to retrieve a person from a pipe that is a mere 36 inches in diameter. She places the harness around the trapped person's torso, slips the backboard underneath the person and then begins the careful work of coordinating with the crews above her to hoist the patient from the pipe.

After helping to remove a dummy patient that weighs more than 200 pounds through a 100-foot long pipe that is 36 inches in diameter, Palm Beach Fire Rescue Lt. Kristen Ruest prepares the dummy to be lifted to the surface during a confined-space training class held at Fire Station 3 on May 23.

Palm Beach Fire Rescue Lt. Kristen Ruest lowers a ladder into a confined space during a state-certified confined-space training class.

Palm Beach Fire Rescue Lt. Mike Messner wears a mask before entering a confined space below ground during a training class May 23.

Palm Beach Fire Rescue workers raise a dummy victim to the surface that had been trapped in a 100-foot-long pipe below ground during a confined-space training class behind Fire Station 3 on May 23.

Palm Beach Fire Rescue workers Lt. Kristen Ruest and firefighter paramedic Tyler Slusher set up a vortex tripod during a confined-space training class.

Palm Beach Fire Rescue workers have a debriefing session after a group of them removed a dummy victim to the surface during a confined-space training class.

Thankfully, in this situation, the person being rescued happens to be a dummy.

This was the scene recently behind Palm Beach Fire Rescue Station 3 on South Ocean Boulevard as crews underwent state-certified confined-spaces rescue training May 23.

Palm Beach Fire Rescue battalion chief Anthony Curtis retrieves equipment from a firefighter exiting a confined space during a state-certified confined-space training class.

The training prepares crews for the possibility of having to conduct a rescue under similar conditions, said Fire Rescue spokesman Assistant Chief Joe Sekula.

"Confined-space training is an annual awareness class that all firefighters attend, but this class specifically was the first time offered onsite in Palm Beach as a more advanced technician-level certification course," he said.

Palm Beach Fire Rescue has not yet had to conduct a real-world rescue in a confined space, he said, but the potential is always there because the town has below-ground pump stations serviced by Public Works that are regularly entered by that department's employees.

The May 23 training was led by Battalion Chief Anthony Curtis, who also has led trainings for Public Works employees, Sekula said. The annual training for Fire Rescue crews includes setting up the equipment and conducting a drill, and the goal is to have an inter-department drill with both Fire Rescue and Public Works crews, he said.

The off-season is a busy time for Palm Beach's public safety agencies to train, officials have said. Fire Rescue crews also recently completed water rescue training, and they will complete Advanced Cardiac Life Support and Basic Life Support training in July, Sekula said.

Kristina Webb is a reporter for Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at kwebb@pbdailynews.com.

