Off to the races: Texas Republicans, Democrats set candidates for November election

The field for the November general election in Texas is set after Republicans and Democrats finished nominating their candidates for state offices Tuesday, with some incumbents narrowly defeating intraparty challengers and others falling to their opponents in the primary runoff elections.

A major focus of Tuesday's matchups revolved around Gov. Greg Abbott's successful push to remove Texas House Republican incumbents who last year rejected his signature school vouchers proposal as well as a vigorous challenge by ultra conservatives to oust House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, which ultimately failed.

While some races held wide margins throughout election day, others were neck and neck, including a race for a Texas Senate seat that came down to less than 100 votes and a Republican runoff for a congressional office was decided by less than 10 votes.

Voters arrive at the polls in preparation for the 2024 runoff election Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at Rock Gym Elementary School in Pflugerville, Texas. In several key races, Democratic and Republican voters will decide which candidates will represent their party in the November general election.

Fresh off a victory in a special election to take the reins of Texas Senate District 15 for the rest of the year, Molly Cook secured her chance to compete for the seat in November for a full term.

Cook, a Houston emergency room nurse, defeated state Rep. Jarvis Johnson, D-Houston, by 74 votes in the Democratic primary runoff, a result that came late overnight after early returns showed Johnson in the lead, according to the final but unofficial election results from the Texas Secretary of State's Office.

Texas Senators Nathan Johnson, D-Dallas, Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa, D-McAllen, and Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, take to the Senate floor at the beginning of day 5 of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial last September.

Of the 18,782 ballots cast in the runoff election, Cook received 9,428 to win the race by less than half of a percentage point, according to Tuesday's uncertified results.

Earlier this month in a special election to fill the remainder of the term left vacant by Sen. John Whitmire, who represented Houston in the Texas Senate for nearly four decades before being elected mayor of that city last year, Cook defeated Johnson to fill the unexpired term.

After her victory Tuesday, Cook is the favorite to win the seat in November in the heavily Democratic district against Republican challenger Joesph Trahan for a four-year term which will begin in January.

More: Get real-time Texas primary runoff election results for key Austin area races

LGBTQ+ vote leads to Houston Democrat's ouster

State Rep. Shawn Thierry, D-Houston, lost her bid for reelection Tuesday to Lauren Ashley Simmons, a defeat in the Democratic primary brought at least in part by the incumbent's decision during the 2023 legislative session to break ranks with her party and vote for several conservative proposals.

Simmons soundly defeated Thierry to secure the Democratic nomination for House District 146, holding a double digit lead throughout early voting and election day results, which was good for 64% of the total vote.

Texas Rep. Shawn Thierry, right, speaks to Rep. Raymond Peña ahead of a reading of Senate Bill 2 in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Last year, Thierry voted alongside Republicans to prohibit certain gender affirming care for minors in Texas, a vote that conservatives in the lower chamber celebrated and Democrats saw as a betrayal.

In a statement after Simmons' victory, former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, the president and CEO of LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, said the upset defeat is a response to Thierry's "bigoted politics."

"Tonight’s result shows that Houstonians in District 146 are ready for much better representation," Parker said. "I couldn’t be more proud of Lauren, the campaign she ran and the fierceness she’ll bring to the Texas House, where she’ll proudly fight to make Houston a more welcoming place for everyone.”

More: Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan survives challenge in District 21 GOP runoff election

In the Democratic district representing South Houston, Thierry received 2,042 of the 5,656 ballots cast in the primary runoff.

Simmons will face Republican challenger Lance York in the November general election.

3rd Court of Appeals incumbent ousted

With the makings of a landslide victory from the outset, Maggie Ellis defeated incumbent Justice Edward Smith in the Democratic primary runoff race for Place 2 on the Texas 3rd Court of Appeals, according to the Texas Secretary of State's uncertified vote tally.

Ellis, an administrative law judge, prosecutor and attorney in Central Texas, maintained a double digit lead through early voting and on election day to ultimately defeat Smith with 65% of the vote.

More: Amid Texas abortion ban, Democratic AGs meet in Austin to strategize on reproductive rights

Receiving 17,280 of the 26,607 ballots cast in the race, Ellis will move on to face Republican John Messinger, with the Office of the State Prosecuting Attorney, during the November general election.

Of the 24-county region served by the court, Ellis received sizable support in the largest counties to defeat incumbent Smith, including in Bastrop, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties.

Ellis' runoff victory built upon her previous win during the March 5 primary election, in which she topped Smith by 9% of the vote in advancing to Tuesday's contest.

Greg Casar, Congressman for Texas Congressional District 35, addressed UT-Austin professors, students, and supporters outside the Main Building on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Eight votes decide GOP nominee for U.S. House race

Of 2,146 total ballots cast in the Republican primary runoff election to settle the party's nomination for U.S. House District 35, only eight votes separated Steven Wright's victory over Michael Rodriguez, according to the Texas Secretary of State's count.

Wright, who came in second during the March 5 primary, received 1,077 votes Tuesday, securing a place on the November ballot by less than one percentage point.

The House district, which is currently held by U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, D-Austin, represents a sliver of Bexar, Comal, Hays and Travis counties, mostly along the Interstate 35 corridor, and leans heavily Democratic. Casar ran unopposed in the Democratic primary and is the favorite going into the general election.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas election 2024: GOP, Democrats set slates for November races