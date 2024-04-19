‘Get off my mom’: Stabbing suspect killed in house fire after standoff with Sacramento deputies

A man accused of stabbing the mother of his child was killed Friday after barricading himself inside a south Sacramento home and lighting it on fire, authorities said.

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 7300 block of Arleta Court just after midnight for reports of an assault and disturbance.

There were at least five people inside the residence when the suspect allegedly stabbed a woman with a kitchen knife, according to archived radio dispatches reviewed by The Sacramento Bee.

“Get off my mom,” a child yelled, according to dispatchers. “You just stabbed my mom.”

The woman suffered minor injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies began to slowly evacuate people from the home and negotiated with the suspect for about an hour. He told investigators that he didn’t want to leave the home alive or willingly, deputies told dispatchers.

Flames ripped through the west portion of the home before Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District firefighters pulled him out of the structure. They began to render medical aid and he was taken to a hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity was expected to be released by the Coroner’s Office.