Off-duty Port Huron police officer facing operating a vehicle while intoxicated charge

An off-duty Port Huron police officer has been arrested for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

On May 3, the Port Huron Police Department became aware of an off-duty officer operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The department's command staff investigated the incident, and the officer was arrested upon the investigation's conclusion.

"The Port Huron Police Department holds its officers to a high standard on and off duty," Chief Joseph Platzer said in a press release. "When these actions fall short of meeting these expectations, we will continue to hold ourselves accountable."

The officer was lodged at the St. Clair County Intervention Center until they were sober. The were then released pending a case review by the St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office.

On Wednesday, the St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office authorized criminal charges for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Platzer advised through the press release that the officer has been placed on administrative leave while a thorough investigation is completed.

Contact McKenna Golat at mgolat@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Port Huron officer arrested for operating a vehicle intoxicated