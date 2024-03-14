Off-Duty Police Officer Punches Driver in the Face

Inside Edition
93

Shocking video captured the moment an off-duty Connecticut cop punched a motorist. The drama started when Thomas Brocuglio honked his horn to get the driver in front of him to make a turn. The angry pickup driver got out of his vehicle, walked over to Brocuglio’s van and punched him in the face. Police found the suspect at home. Turns out, the suspect was a cop himself. Corporal Ganter was suspended for five days without pay and must attend anger management training for the next three years.