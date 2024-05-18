Off-duty NYPD school safety agent accused of drunk driving

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — Investigators have arrested and charged an NYPD school safety agent accused of driving while drunk on Saturday, authorities said.

Elizabeth Carrasco, 34, was arrested in East Harlem at 1:48 a.m., according to the NYPD.

More Crime News

Carrasco was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving while ability-impaired alcohol, authorities said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.