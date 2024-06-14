Off-duty NYPD officer arrested in Queens: police

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – An off-duty NYPD officer was arrested in Queens on Friday, according to the NYPD.

Eduard Badalov, 43, was taken into custody around 1 a.m.

More Local News

He was charged with unlawful dissemination of an intimate image and assault.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.