Off-duty NYPD cop charged with assault in Brooklyn incident

An off-duty NYPD cop was arrested for assault and harassment in Brooklyn early Sunday, authorities said.

Officer Avijit Boiragee, 33, who joined the NYPD in February 2021, was arrested in Brooklyn’s 61st Precinct, which covers Sheepshead Bay, about 3:50 a.m.

An NYPD spokeswoman had no additional details on the arrest beyond the charges.

Boiragee, who’s assigned to the 68th Precinct in Bay Ridge, was awaiting arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court Sunday.