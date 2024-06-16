Off-duty NYPD cop carjacked by pair of crooks with automatic weapons, later arrested in Harlem

A pair of crooks armed with automatic weapons were hunted down and arrested after they carjacked an off-duty cop’s car in Harlem, police sources said Saturday.

The NYPD cop was about to get into his white BMW at about 11:30 p.m. Friday at W. 146 St. and Bradhurst Ave. when two men, ages 20 and 21, approached him with automatic weapons drawn, cop sources said. The crooks demanded the cop’s keys and he forked them over.

The two men then hopped in the cop’s car and took off, heading north on Bradhurst Ave., police sources said.

Responding officers tracked an iPad in the cop’s car to Broadway and W. 138th St., the sources said, where they found the abandoned car, with the muggers already in the wind.

Aviation units, however, helped cops track the pair, who were arrested nearby, cops said.

Jose Rivera, 20, and Jomar Crespo, 21, each had modified guns, with automatic firing devices attached, police said.

Crespo was hit with charges of robbery, grand larceny auto, criminal possession of a machine gun, criminal possession of a loaded firearm, criminal possession of stolen property, and unlawful possession of ammo feed device.

Rivera was hit with the same charges plus the additional charges of manufacture of rapid-fire modification and manufacture of a dangerous instrument.

Their arraignments in Manhattan Criminal Court were pending Saturday evening.

With Rocco Parascandola