Off-duty Fort Worth police officer arrested on family violence charges, officials say

An off-duty Fort Worth police officer was arrested Thursday in Weatherford on family violence charges, officials said.

Officer John Smith was stripped of all police powers and placed on restricted duty, the Fort Worth Police Department said in a news release Friday. The Internal Affairs Unit has begun an administrative investigation into the allegations against Smith and the Weatherford Police Department is heading up the criminal investigation.

Smith has been a member of the Fort Worth Police Department for nine years, according to the release. He was most recently assigned to the Patrol Bureau.

Smith was charged with assault causing bodily injury/family violence and continuous violence against family, the release said.

