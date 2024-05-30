Off-Duty Firefighter Rescues Dog From Building in Colorado

On May 28, an off-duty firefighter rescued a dog stranded in a structure before the fire units arrived. It was later learned that the firefighter was a captain of Aurora Fire Rescue. They had stepped up while waiting for the fire units to arrive. The firefighter saved the pup from a four-plex residential building that was threatened by a nearby carport that was on fire.

On Tuesday, Aurora Fire Rescue was alerted about a fire at a residential building. However, upon arrival, the fire units spotted one of their off-duty captains doing their best to keep the situation under control. The fire originated at a detached carport that was covered, per the agency’s post on X — formerly known as Twitter.

Before the units arrived, the off-duty firefighter rescued a dog in the building, per KDVR. Luckily, no injuries were reported, and nobody was displaced due to the structure fire. However, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The fire was put out promptly thanks to the fire crews’ quick action. Following this, they could thoroughly search the affected building to ensure they didn’t leave any victims behind.

Two large trash cans were also on fire, along with the carport. The rescue mission managed to save four homes from the fire. Since May is National Building Safety Month, it would be the perfect time to check your building’s fire prevention measures thoroughly. Functioning fire alarms and sprinkler systems can prevent a bigger disaster from happening.

To make sure your furry companions are safe when a fire breaks out, ensure your pup always has their collar on. A leash near the main door can come in handy when firefighters are trying to rescue your dog. Also, having emergency plans helps when a fire breaks out, as the situation can quickly become chaotic.

