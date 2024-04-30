Off-duty Cleveland officer hospitalized after crash: I-Team

Learn above dangerous highways in the video above.***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a Cleveland police officer is being treated at the hospital following a traffic crash.

Cleveland Police Union President Andy Gasiewski confirmed to the I-Team that the officer was off-duty at the time of the crash.

The crash happened Monday evening on Interstate 480.

We will update this story as soon as more information is available.

