Off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot in Gage Park

The Chicago Police Department said a police officer was shot to death while heading home from his shift early Sunday morning.

The officer was off-duty but uniformed when he was shot in the Gage Park neighborhood at approximately 2:53 a.m. Officers responded to a gunshot detection alert in the 5500 block of South Kedzie and discovered the officer with gunshot wounds in the 3100 block of West 56th St.

Superintendent Larry Snelling said in a press conference Sunday morning that the officer was shot multiple times before he was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. His vehicle was stolen on the scene.

Snelling said the officer was just two days shy of his 31st birthday. A procession carried the officer’s body to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office Sunday morning.

CPD said investigators are still looking for a suspect.