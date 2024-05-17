ODOT's Gateway to the Islands project in Port Clinton nears completion

The Ohio Department of Transportation will hold a public dedication of a $11 million project in Port Clinton, dubbed the Gateway to the Islands, that is nearing completion.

The event will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at the Shores and Islands Welcome Center, 770 S.E. Catawba Road, Port Clinton.

The "Gateway to the Islands" project on Ohio 53 in Port Clinton will be dedicated during a public ceremony on May 20 at the Shores and Islands Welcome Center, Port Clinton. The project, which began after Labor Day in 2023, is on schedule to complete this summer.

Ribbon cutting planned before project completed

State and local officials will lead the ceremony and ribbon cutting.

"We have hoped for this project for many years. To now celebrate its dedication and opening, just as the 2024 tourism season is beginning, is truly worthy of recognition. We hope the public will come out and enjoy it with us," said Pat McColley, ODOT District 2 deputy director.

"This great transportation project is about great people working in collaboration to serve the future of Ottawa County," said Ottawa County Commissioner Mark Stahl.

The intersection safety improvement project constructed a roundabout at the westbound leg of Ohio 2/Ohio 53; constructed a roundabout at the Ohio 53 and State Road intersection; widened Ohio 53 (S.E. Catawba Road) from the interchange to Ohio 163; added a two-way center turn lane throughout the corridor; added sidewalk, and upgraded curb ramps.

Work on the project began after Labor Day 2023. The project is expected to be completed this coming summer.The roundabout at Ohio 53 and State Road opened in November. The roundabout at Ohio 2 is expected to open late this week.

Miller Brothers Construction Inc., of Archbold, is the contractor for the $11 million project.

