ODOT worker killed in work site crash

An Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) worker is dead after a crash in a work zone in eastern Ohio last week.

Marvin “Marty” Crane was killed in the crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County on Friday, ODOT confirmed.

“He was tragically killed while performing his duties,” ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks said. “His death leaves a void among us and reminds us of the fragility and preciousness of life.”

Crane has been with ODOT since 2009 and was promoted last August to ODOT’s construction office where he worked as a project inspector.

“Marty embodied excellence every day. His passion for his work was evident in everything he did, and his dedication and positive attitude inspired everyone around him. He truly loved his job and approached each task with enthusiasm and integrity,” ODOT District 5 Deputy Director Jason Sturgeon said.

The incident is currently being investigated as a crash by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation’s Public Employment Risk Reduction Program are also investigating.