ODOT seeks public comment on Portage, Summit culvert projects

The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking public comments on its proposed 2025 culvert/drainage maintenance project in Portage, Stark and Summit counties.

The estimated construction cost is about $1.41 million. Construction is scheduled to begin in June 2025 and all work might be completed before Jan. 31, 2026.

Proposed work includes:

Portage County

State Route 5 (bypass) in Ravenna Township − Maintenance will be performed on a culvert located in the median and under the eastbound lanes of the State Route 5 Bypass, immediately east of the State Route 5 bypass/State Route 14 interchange ramps. A minimum of one lane of traffic will be maintained in both directions on State Route 5, and no interchange ramp closures are anticipated.

State Route 43 in Suffield Township − Replacement of a culvert under State Route 43 just north of Randolph Road. State Route 43 will be closed between Randolph Road and Saxe Road for a maximum 14 days. Detour route will be posted using U.S. 224, State Route 532 and Interstate 76.

State Route 225 in Palmyra Township − Replacement of a culvert under State Route 225 just north of Yale Road. State Route 225 will be closed between Yale and Williams roads for a maximum 21 days. Detour route will be posted using State Route 14 and Interstate 76.

Stark County

State Route 44 in Marlboro Township − Replacement of a culvert under State Route 44 just north of Swamp Street NE. State Route 44 will be closed between Swamp Street NE and Allen Drive NE for a maximum 14 days. Detour will be posted using state routes 619 and 43 and U.S. 224.

State Route 619 in Lexington Township − The project proposes to install new drainage on the east leg of the State Route 619/McCallum Avenue roundabout intersection. One lane of traffic will be maintained in both directions during project construction.

Summit County

State Route 303 in Richfield Township − Replacement of a culvert under State Route 303 just east of Briarwood Drive. State Route 303 will be closed between Briarwood Drive and Black Road for a maximum 21 consecutive days. Detour will be posted using State Route 176, Interstate 77 and Interstate 271. Project will obtain right-of-way from the Furnace Run Metro Park to access and replace the State Route 303 culvert.

Public comment sought

Access shall be maintained to all adjacent properties and side streets throughout project construction. Substantial traffic disruptions are not expected.

While the proposed project will not result in any adverse impacts to Furnace Run Metro Park or other environmental resources, ODOT is seeking comments from the public regarding the proposed project.

Ohio Department of Transportation is requesting that any comments be submitted by July 15 to Brian Peck, environmental specialist Ohio Department of Transportation District 4, at 330-786-4931 or Brian.Peck@dot.ohio.gov.

Comments also may be submitted on the project webpage, transportation.ohio.gov/projects/projects/109452.

