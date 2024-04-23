ODOT seeking public comments for Auglaize County

Apr. 23—AUGLAIZE COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation will soon be completing new projects.

According to a recent press release, the organization is looking for public comments. ODOT hopes to "reconstruct" the intersection at Defiance Street, Hamilton Road, Lincoln Avenue, Sinebaugh Drive and Cole Street.

The prospal will also include a closure of Cole Street and re-alignment of Stinebaugh Drive. The goal is better operations and access for pedestrians. If approved, the project will take place in 2026. For more information or to leave a comment visit https://www.transportation.ohio.gov/projects.