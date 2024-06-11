ODOT says employee Marty Crane was killed Friday on Ohio 60

JACKSONTOWN − An Ohio Department of Transportation employee was killed in a work zone incident on Ohio 60 in Muskingum County Friday, according to an ODOT news release.The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the death of Marvin “Marty” Crane as a crash. The Times Recorder is awaiting comments from ODOT and the Ohio State Highway Patrol and will update the story as more information becomes available.

Marty Crane

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the devastating news of the loss of our ODOT team member and friend,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks in the release. “He was tragically killed while performing his duties. His death leaves a void among us and reminds us of the fragility and preciousness of life.”Memorials are already being placed outside the ODOT facility in Perry County where Crane was hired by ODOT as a highway technician in 2009. His passion for construction led him to being promoted in August to ODOT’s construction office where he worked as a project inspector, according to the release.“Marty embodied excellence every day,” said ODOT District 5 Deputy Director Jason Sturgeon in the release. “His passion for his work was evident in everything he did, and his dedication and positive attitude inspired everyone around him. He truly loved his job and approached each task with enthusiasm and integrity.”The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation’s Public Employment Risk Reduction Program are also investigating since the incident took place on an active work site.

Memorial display at the ODOT Perry County garage following the death of Marty Crane.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: ODOT: Employee Marty Crane killed on Ohio 60