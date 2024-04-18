ODOT resurfacing projects begin

Apr. 18—The Ohio Department of Transportation recently released a construction update on resurfacing projects involving state routes in Ashtabula County.

"It's about a $2 million dollar project," said District 4 ODOT spokesperson Justin Chesnic.

Work should begin soon within the city of Ashtabula.

"We are excited to see this project start," said City Manager Jim Timonere. "We expect milling of the roads to start soon, and then the contractor will apply the intermediate course. They will work on any full depth repairs, manhole and catch basin adjustments, as well as installing ADA ramps at intersections."

For State Route 11 resurfacing, SR 11 between SR 46 and SR 531 have various daily lane restrictions, which began on Monday, April 15.

Chesnic said that this will include multiple minor bridge repairs along Rt 11.

The estimated completion date is in late October.

For State Routes 84 and 531, the following routes will have various lane restrictions for resurfacing:

—SR 84 from western Ashtabula corporation limit to West 48th Street.

—SR 531 from Westshore Drive to the eastern Ashtabula corporation limit.

The estimated completion date is late August.

"We have been working with the city on this," Chesnic said. "We know that they [the city] will be having a few festivals going on later this year. We try and stay out of their way."

"This project will encompass all of SR 531 within the city, which includes West 9th Strett, portions of Lake Avenue, Bridge Street, and East 6th Street, heading east to the city limits," Timonere said. "We appreciate ODOT's willingness to work with us to move this project to this year."

Chesnic said that contractors do not work on the weekends and added that "it won't be an active construction zone during the festivals."

State Route 531 erosion repairs in North Kingsville are still underway.

—SR 531 at Monday Drive is closed through mid-May for erosion control. The detour is SR 193 to U.S. 20 to SR 7.

—SR 531 between SR 193 and LaBounty Rd. is closed through May 2024. The detour is SR 193 to U.S. 20 to SR 11.

