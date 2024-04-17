ODOT reports 13% more traffic leading up to last week’s total solar eclipse

Ohio roads were packed as out-of-state travelers came in for last week’s total solar eclipse.

Traffic volumes increased by almost 13% on Ohio roads on the day before the eclipse, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

News Center 7 reported on the traffic delays on Interstate 75 following last week’s total solar eclipse. Traffic was backed up on Southbound Interstate 75 at I-675 after the total solar eclipse.

It went up by nearly 16% on April 9.

“This data shows that Ohioans and visitors did what we asked of them, and it worked to prevent a huge surge of traffic directly following the eclipse,” said Jack Marchbanks, ODOT Director. “I also commend our crews for their efforts ahead of, during, and after the eclipse. It really paid off.”

One of the biggest highways was on U.S. 224 in Van Wert.

It saw an increase of over 53% on April 8.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted over 16,000 traffic stops from April 5-9 and saw a six percent decrease in crashes.

“The success of this event was made possible not only by the dedicated efforts of our Patrol personnel and fellow safety service partners but also by the responsible actions of the motoring public,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol Superintendent. “Together, we ensured a safe and memorable experience for all.”

The entire Interstate 70 corridor saw an increase of nearly 12% in traffic, ODOT said.

The data comes from more than 200 continuous traffic count stations across the state.

