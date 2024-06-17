ODOT projects: New and continuing road closures in Muskingum County

JACKSONTOWN - The Ohio Department of Transportation has new and continuing projects in the area, which impact traffic flow. They include:

● Ohio 284 is closed to through traffic between the Morgan/Muskingum line and Ohio 146 intersection for 60 days. Local traffic will be maintained.

● An embankment slide is being repaired along Ohio 16 just east of Old Riley Road. Estimated project completion is September.

● Motorists can expect closures from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday for restriping of I-70 eastbound lanes, as part of the I-70 reconstruction project in downtown Zanesville. Work will begin on the eastbound express lane at 9 p.m. and once completed the driving lane and all exits will be be closed with the exception of US 40 (exit 152) and Ohio 93.

● Two lanes of traffic maintained with a shoulder closure for the Ohio 60 full depth replacement project between Duncan Falls and the Muskingum/Morgan line. Estimated completion is winter.

● There are three work zones in place on Ohio 60 with temporary signals. Pavement replacement on Ohio 16 from the Muskingum County line to Spitler Drive intersection is expected to be done in the fall.

● Work is ongoing on Ohio 16 between County Road 6 and Spitler Drive. Two-way traffic will be maintained on 16, however, motorists can expect the following impacts to side streets.

Continuing impacts of the I-70 project includes:

● The closure of Seventh Street under I-70 for bridge reconstruction. The I-70 eastbound passing lane operates like an express lane. This means that once motorists enter the express lane after U.S. 40 (exit 152), they will be unable to exit until Ohio 93. Estimated duration is unknown at this time.

● The I-70 east bound driving lane is also in contra-flow, however, this lane will be the only lane with access to downtown Zanesville.

● The Fifth Street off-ramp is closed to traffic. This ramp will remain closed for most of Phase 2 construction.In the phase 2 configuration, if the contractor must take a lane at night, the east bound driving lane will close, and the only access to downtown from I-70 east bound will be U.S. 40 (exit 152) and Ohio 93.

● The Maple Avenue flyover ramp and the Sixth Street on-ramp to I-70 westbound will remain closed during Phase 2 construction for safety reason.

All work on the I-70 reconstruction project is weather dependent and dates are subject to change. The project will reconstruct I-70 though Zanesville, resurface I-70 between U.S. 40 and Ohio 93. Full reconstruction began west of the Licking Road overpass, including the Maple Avenue ramps and Maple Avenue at the end of the ramps, and end east of the abandoned railroad overpass. The project also impacts 16 bridges in the area.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: New and continuing road closures in Muskingum County for ODOT