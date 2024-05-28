ODOT: Ohio 146 road closure and lane restriction on I-70

ZANESVILLE − The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced work for this week for Ohio 284 and Interstate 70.

Resurfacing and related work on Ohio 284 from the Morgan and Muskingum County line to Ohio 146 will be ongoing through October. Starting Wednesday, the road will be closed to through traffic for 60 days with local traffic being maintained. The suggested detour is Ohio 284 to Ohio 146 to Ohio 340 to Ohio 284 and reverse for the other direction.

The Interstate 70 eastbound driving lane will be closed from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday for a bridge deck pour. All remains will be open, except for the State Street off-ramp. The Seventh Street off-ramp will be accessible to eastbound State Street on-ramp traffic only. Old Newark Road will be closed under the bridge during the work period.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: ODOT working on Ohio 284 and I-70