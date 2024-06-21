ODOT: Expect congestion and delays during partial I-5 closures this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This week, the Oregon Department of Transportation is letting drivers know to expect traffic delays and congestion related to bridge work near Southwest 26th Avenue.

This comes one week ahead of the planned closure of a four-mile stretch of I-5 in the last weekend of June, officials said.

Partial nighttime closures of single lanes and shoulder lanes can be expected near the project area on I-5 from now until Wednesday, June 26. Then from June 28-July 1, the Southwest 26th Avenue area of I-5 will be shut down completely, for both lanes, to finish the bridge replacement.

The partial nighttime closures this week are not expected to shut down the freeway completely but will likely cause congestion and delays.

Officials said the bulk of the demolishing and adding of new asphalt to that bridge will be happening during the full-blown closure weekend, scheduled for Friday, June 28 at 9 p.m. to Monday, July 1 at 5 a.m.

ODOT said there may be even more nighttime I-5 closures, outside of those listed above, to complete the work. This may include freeway closures of specific directions at a time and single- and double-lane closures to finish all asphalt upgrades and other work and may impact both weekdays and weekends but only during the nighttime.

